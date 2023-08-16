Nigeria: One Dead, Three Missing As Seplat Energy Drilling Rig Collapses

An official condoled with the families and friends of the deceased

Seplat Energy on Tuesday announced that one person died and three others were missing as its drilling rig collapsed in Delta State.

Roger Brown, the company's chief executive officer, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Brown said the incident involving the Majestic rig occurred near Ovhor, Delta State, in the early hours of Tuesday.

"Seplat Energy regrets to announce a serious incident on the Depthwise swamp drilling rig "Majestic" in the early hours of this morning.

"Seplat, as the operator of the SEPLAT/NNPCL joint venture, contracted the rig. It was in transit to its planned drilling location at Ovhor in Delta State when it capsized," Mr Brown said.

He said 92 persons among the 96-member crew are safe.

"However, tragically, one fatality occurred during the incident, while three other rig personnel are still missing," he said.

Mr Brown condoled with the families and friends of the deceased while noting that a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident will follow.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the crew member who sadly lost his life and the three crew members who are still missing at the time of this report.

"Our emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite.

"Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and well-being of all the affected personnel and their families. We will provide further details as our understanding of the incident develops. A detailed investigation into the cause of the accident will follow," he said.