Nigeria Won't Go to War in Niger, Say Northern Elders

Northern Elders Forum (NEF), after taking cursory look at the development in Nigeria and the Niger Republic following the coup that sacked President Mohammed Bazoum has recommended that the safety of President Bazoum, his family and restoration of the constitutional order must remain non-negotiable priorities, even as it insisted that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) should count Nigeria out of any military action in Niger.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, where he read a press statement on events regarding Niger Republic, the convener of Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi said the military leaders in Niger must accord due cognizance and respect for the position of ECOWAS, whose fundamental principles and goals Niger Republic submitted to, adding that active negotiations regarding President Bazoum and the plans of the military leadership in Niger should commence immediately.

He said Nigeria is uniquely placed to engage the leadership of Niger Republic to accept these with the minimum of delay, adding that President Bola Tinubu is chairman of ECOWAS and leader of Nigerians and that he should explore ways of balancing these responsibilities without doing any injury to the position of Nigeria and Nigerians on Niger Republic and the unity of the ECOWAS.

The former vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaira, said Nigeria should remove all sanctions and other measures intended to force the government and people of Niger into acquiescence, saying this will make negotiations led by Nigeria, using all assets that both countries value, easier to conduct.

He noted the apology offered by the military leaders in Niger to our president over the manner his envoys, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto were received and advises that this should be treated as a sign of the respect and esteem with which Nigeria and President Tinubu are held by the putschists, which should not be wasted.

"We have also noted the other delegations of Mr. President who were well received. The signs that Nigeria can be a major facilitator in triggering potentially useful negotiations are good, and we advise that these positive indicators should be built upon. Negative sanctions are affecting the morale and welfare of citizens of both countries and they will detract from the existing positive disposition towards Nigeria's position," he said.

He emphasized that, "The use of force against Niger should be ruled out. It is unlikely to achieve the goals of restoring the constitutional order and improving the frontiers of democratic systems in West Africa. It will compound the security and humanitarian crises in the ECOWAS region. It is likely to weaken and further divide the ECOWAS and provide greater access of non-African interests into the lives of Africans, with negative consequences."

He added that, "In the event that force is used in Niger, it should not involve Nigeria, at all cost."