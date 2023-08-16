Liberia: WHO Donates Dozens of Medical Supplies to MoH

The World Health Organization (WHO), one of Liberia's biggest health partners, has donated several health equipment and drugs to the Ministry of Health.

The donation is intended to boost Liberia's health system in its recovery process following the COVID-19 crisis.

The donation program was held Tuesday, 15 August 2023 at the Ministry of Health in Congo Town.

Several employees of the Ministry of Health and WHO representatives graced the program.

The initiative intends to increase access to healthcare across the country, and to facilitate the government's efforts in addressing the growing concerns of at-risk youth.

The items donated include cartoons of mental health medicine, Lab supply, GIS Galaxy tablet A7 Lite, Clora, Tissues, Antimicrobic Care, Pharmadeam, ICU Supplies, patient monitor, ICU, and Oxygen concentrator, among others.

The items, especially the mental health medicine, will benefit four counties which include Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Margibi, and Bomi.

During the official donation and turning over ceremony, Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmena Jallah signed on behalf of the government and received the donation, while Dr. Peters Clement signed on behalf of WHO.

Dr. Clement described the donation as a boost to Liberia's struggling and recovering health sector.

According to him, the donations are intended to strengthen the Liberian health sector and the capacity of MOH as the country is still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This will help the intensive care unite. We have medicine ... for those that [are] working in the intensive health unite to also safe them. We also have the mental health medicine to help Liberia as the country has embarked on its at-risk youth program," Dr. Clement noted.

He further indicated that the donation is aimed at improving and enhancing immunization since most children were unable to get their vaccines during the COVID-19.

"We are doing this as partner with the government and MOH to increase access to health services," he noted.

For her part, Health Ministry Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah expressed overwhelming excitement and appreciation to WHO for the donations.

According to her, the government is grateful for the donations, noting that it will help improve Liberia's ICU, infectious disease unite and the entire health sector.