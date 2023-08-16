Liberia: MPW Promises More Road Developments If Weah Is Re-Elected

Assistant Public Works Minister for Operations Kaustella Kialain Sarsih has assured Liberians of more development of roads if incumbent President George Manneh Weah is re-elected this October.

The Public Works official pleaded with potential voters for one round victory.

Ms. Sarsih addressed reporters when she led her supporters Monday, 14 August 2023 to show their support for the Weah-Taylor presidential bid in Montserrado County Electoral District #4.

Assistant Minister Sarsih stressed that giving President Weah a second term would pave the way for more developments, including road connectivity across the country.

Under the Weah-Taylor regime, she said work construction work has been done several roads including the ELWA to Coco Cola-Road corridor in Montserrado, and the Kanweaken to Fish Town road in River Gee, southeast Liberia.

She also named the Tapita to Toe Town Road corridor, the Toe Town to Zwedru road, the Ganta to Sanniquellie road and the Sanniquellie to Yekepa road corridors.

She further named the Gbarnga to Salayea road corridor, and the ELWA to RIA road corridor which is in progress, among others.

Minister Sarsih has rallied her constituents to ensure that Mr. Weah is reelected in a one-round victory to continue the development.

President Weah has told his supporters that there is a lot more to do, telling them that they made the right choice by electing him in 2017 when his opponents said he knew nothing.

"But in five years, I've done than any president did in their entire term," Mr. Weah alleged.

"I have built more hospitals, I've given you free tuition for you to go to school and empower yourselves. I'm building more roads, and creating more new jobs, then they say I've done nothing," he said.

For his part, Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., boasted of the Weah-Taylor administration for augmenting doctors and health workers' salaries from USD$700 to US$2,000.

Minister Tweah said President Weah is striving for his government to succeed.