Liberia: Ex-Rebel General Asks for Reward

Nimba County — -For participating in Liberian Civil War

One of the ex-rebel generals that fought the 14 years of civil war in Liberia is calling on his kinsman in Nimba County to reward him with political power.

Ex-rebel general Roland G. Duo, says he and other former generals, including the leader of the defunct rebel INPFL Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, and defunct NPFL general, former Senator Adolphus Saye Dolo, fought in the civil war and they were rewarded with senatorial seats with PYJ spending 18 years in the senate, stressing that now is his time to be rewarded by the people of Nimba.

Speaking in Nimba during a political rally on Sunday, August 13, 2023, General Dolo, who is vying for the senate, noted that Senator Johnson fought for only nine (9) months and has been awarded 18 years in the Liberian Senate for such fight.

"We all fought and killed people in Liberia; Senator Prince Johnson, who only fought for 9 months and ran away, was awarded 18 years leadership, so there is a need for such leadership to be given to me", Duo demands.

He promises to unite the people of Nimba and promote development if elected senator comes October.

Candidate Duo reveals that he is friendly with President George Weah, while Vice President Jewel Taylor is his mother, so he is close to the seat of power, adding that reelecting President Weah and Vice President Taylor will bring more development to Liberia.

General Dolo is among several former warlords listed by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for prosecution for committing heinous crimes and crimes against humanity during the brutal civil war in the country. Also listed by the TRC are Sen. PYJ and Sekou Damate Conneh, among others.

He pledges to fight tribalism in Nimba if elected and to promote development across the county.

"We all liberated this country. I, Roland Duo, fought for 14 years; PYJ ran away after fighting for 9 months and moved to Nigeria. I fought throughout for you people, so please give my reward", he maintains.

Sen. Duo, who is a member of jailed former President Charles Ghankay Taylor's National Patriotic Party (NPP) that is part of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change, urges Nimbaians to support the re-election of President George Weah for continuous development across all 19 Administrative Districts of Nimba.

Candidate Duo made the call in Gboa Zotuo town when 12 towns converged and pledged support to the re-election of President Weah.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Conflict Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He seeks to replace incumbent Senator Prince Johnson, who is vying for a third term. Johnson was a key allied of President Weah but severed ties with the President in 2022 over disagreement and subsequently crossed over to former Vice President Joseph Boakai, producing running mate for Mr. Boakai in the pending elections.

Also speaking, Nimba County Inspector Mack Gblinwon, currently campaign manager in the county for the re-election of President George Weah, urges fellow Nimbaians not to support the Rescue Ticket of Senator Jeremiah Koung and Ambassador Joseph Boakai.

He argues that one county can't elect a President, so Nimbaians should not waste their votes on Senator Koung and Amb. Boakai.

Inspector Gblinwon names ongoing road constructions across the country and payment of community colleges' fees since 2018, including WASSCE fees for 12th graders, among others.

CDC Nimba County chairperson, Reginald Mehn, pledges to campaign in all 19 Administrative Districts of Nimba for the reelection of President Weah. Editing by Jonathan Browne