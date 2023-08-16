Liberia: Weah Promises Reintroduction of Cadet Program

President George Manneh Weah has promised Liberian youths that he will reintroduce Cadet Program to help enhance their capacities for job experience and prepare them as future leaders.

On his re-election campaign tour of Montserrado Monday, 14 August 2023 in the Du-port Road community, Mr. Weah shared with his supporters, including hundreds of young people, his plan for the next six years.

President Weah affirmed his commitment to a program that he said is designed to foster development, give experience, and build the capacities of every Liberian youth attending high school.

"I promise you the young people, it is not just the free-tuition fees that the government has paid for you over the last five years. I've said to my finance minister [Samuel] Tweah, in our lives, we were all cadets, so that program needs to come back," said Mr. Weah.

He said if he is re-elected, his government will bring back the cadet program through which every 12th, 10th, and 9th-grade student will be employed to gain job experience.

Five years on, following the implementation of the free-tuition scheme for students and the WASSCE [West African Senior School Certificate Examination] fees for senior high school program, President Weah said he desires to empower every Liberian youth.

President Weah recalled that he worked as a cadet at Liberia Telecommunications as a high-school student, earning US$50 U which empowered him to foster his education.

Mr. Weah continued that he will work hard to develop the nation and leave a legacy in the minds of Liberians.

Meanwhile, the incumbent has urged young people to open their eyes to political lies or rhetoric from failed politicians.

He pleaded with them to make the right decision for their future and the nation.

For her part, Liberian Vice President Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor rallied Liberians to stick to the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government.

She said the government is on an irreversible path, urging their supporters to vote for incumbent President Weah in a resounding one-round victory.

She indicated that the choice is in the electorate's hands to vote for Mr. Weah for continued development, transforming their lives, and improving the country, rather than those who will push development backward.