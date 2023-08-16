Liberia: NEC Assures Candidates of Readiness for Elections

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has assured presidential candidates that all is set for the conduct of the October presidential and legislative elections.

The commission held a stakeholder forum with presidential candidates Tuesday, 15 August 2023 under the theme: Fostering the Confidence of Electoral Process Towards the Farmington River 2023 Declaration.

The forum was held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Oldest Congo Town.

NEC Chairperson Madam Davidetta Browne-Lansanah said the commission has conducted a successful Biometric Voters Registration (BVR) exercise and carried out an exhibition of the preliminary voter roll.

She added that the commission has released the final registration roll, carried out the candidate nomination exercise, and released the final candidate listings.

Madam Browne-Lansanah detailed that the NEC has launched a nationwide Civic Voters Education (CVE), and the ongoing replacement of lost and damaged voter registration cards.

The NEC Boss stressed that the commission recognizes the role of the United Nations in nurturing a peaceful and sustainable environment in Liberia that will enable the conduct of a free, fair, transparent, and inclusive credible election.

She acknowledged the significant role of the United Nations in providing materials, funding, and enhanced support to electoral activities.

Madam Browne-Lansanah said this gives a sense of honor in an extraordinary way that deepens the democracy in Liberia.

Earlier, Madam Lansanah announced this month that at least over 2.4 million Liberians are expected to participate in the upcoming voting exercise

She reaffirmed the commission's unwavering commitment to ensuring the conduct of a free, fair, transparent, and inclusive credible election.

She disclosed further that the NEC will continue to conduct stakeholder meetings at regional levels to have other Liberians acquainted with the electoral process.

"With this at this juncture, all is set for the 10th October 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections," she said.

"The commission will remain engaged at all levels with candidates, with the candidates who have signed the Farmington agreement, committing themselves to a peaceful election," Madam Lansanah said.

For her part, ECOWAS Commission Resident Representative and head of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah, highlighted the crucial issue of security and misinformation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She urged that they must be denounced because they have the propensity to provoke violence.

Madam Nkrumah, on behalf of ECOWAS Commission head, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, said the ECOWAS offers its continuous partnership and collaboration with the United Nations on human rights.

She reaffirmed ECOWAS' commitment to engaging with stakeholders to ensure the conduct of a free, fair, transparent, credible, inclusive peaceful election.

She urged compliance with the Farmington River Declaration as well as all relevant laws and regulations of Liberia.

Also speaking, Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, called on stakeholders to exert more efforts towards a peaceful election.

Mr. Simão said the stakeholder's forum demonstrates their abilities and commitment toward peace.

He noted that the election will mark a significant milestone in the repositioning of Liberia's democracy.

He reaffirmed the UN's continuous support towards a peaceful election.

He urged that all their efforts, including the signing of the Farmington River Declaration and keeping of the spirit of peace, must be [in] adherence to the National Elections Commission law.

The presidential candidates reassured their commitment to non-violent, free, fair, and transparent elections.