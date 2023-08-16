Kenya: Malkia Strikers Start African Title Hunt Against Rwanda in Cameroon

Nairobi — National women's volleyball team Malkia Strikers will serve off their hunt for the African title on Wednesday afternoon with a duel against Eastern Africa neighbors Rwanda, after the draw for the competition was conducted Tuesday night.

Malkia have been drawn in a manageable Pool B and will take on Rwanda in the opening game, before also facing on neighbors Uganda, Morocco, Burkina Faso and Lesotho.

It will be a quick turnaround meet up against the Rwandese after the two sides faced off in a friendly match in Yaounde on Tuesday evening, in which Kenya won 3-0.

Malkia, coached by Brazilian tactician Coach Luizomar de Moura won the game 25-14, 27-25, 25-14.

The team travelled to Yaounde after a healthy pre-tournament preparation that saw them camp in Morocco as well as playing in the FIVB Challenger Series in France.

"From Morocco all the way to Yaounde, preparations have been good. From today's friendly, I am confident that the squad is ready and this win gives us confidence," assistant coach Paul Bitok said after Tuesday's friendly match.

Meanwhile, Bitok says hosts Cameroon and Egypt, who are returning to the competition this year, pose the biggest threat to Malkia's claim to the African throne.

The two have been drawn in a tough Group A which also has Algeria, Nigeria, Burundi and Mali.

"Both teams are very strong and we have to be intentional in how we play them," said Bitok.

Meanwhile, star opposite hitter Sharon Chepchumba might miss the opening game of the tournament against Rwanda after picking an ankle sprain during the Rwanda friendly.

Despite her absence, Bitok still remains confident the team has a good back up plan and will be hugely competitive.

"We have been preparing for such an eventuality as this is part of sports and I am impressed with how Simiyu performed after settling in. We also have several other players who can switch positions if need be able to adjust," Bitok explained.

The African championship will be crucial for Kenya as it also acts in accruing points necessary to qualify for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.