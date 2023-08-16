Nigeria: Govt Files 20 Charges Against Emefiele, Seeks to Withdraw Firearms' Charge

The Federal Government has applied to withdraw the illegal possession of firearms charge it filed against suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The judge had on July 25, admitted Emefiele to a N20million bail on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

But the Department of State Services (DSS) rearrested him after a clash with prison officials.

On Tuesday, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar, told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the fresh application followed the result of further investigations.

He made his application orally.

But defence counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), opposed him, arguing that because the government was in disobedience of the court's order granting Emefiele bail, its application could not be taken.

Speaking with journalists after the day's proceedings, Abubakar said the fresh charges were filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

One of the counts accuses Emefiele of "conferring unlawful advantages".

On June 9, Tinubu had suspended Emefiele and ordered investigation into some allegations leveled against him.

The bank chief was subsequently arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja, by the DSS.

Tinubu later appointed a Special Investigator to probe CBN. Amid this probe, the apex bank released its audited financial statement, which showed that it is owing JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs a combined sum of $7.5 billion as of the financial year ended December 2022.