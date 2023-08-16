Ghana: RMU to Train Motorcycle, Tricycle Riders

The Regional Maritime University (RMU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Classic Prime Technology Services Limited to train motorcycle and tricycle riders in the country.

This significant move is aimed at bolstering road safety and raising the standard of motorcycle and tricycle rider training in Ghana

It also seeks to provide comprehensive training programmes for the riders and contribute to a safer and more responsible road environment.

The official signing of the MoU took place on Monday at the RMU campus, where representatives from both institutions gathered to solidify their commitment to this essential collaboration.

Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jr., the Acting Vice Chancellor of RMU, was happy for the partnership and underscored the university's dedication to ensuring not only maritime safety but also promoting safety on the roads.

"This collaboration aligns with our core principles of safety and training excellence. By joining forces with Classic Prime Technology Services Limited, we are taking proactive steps toward enhancing road safety through comprehensive rider training," he emphasized.

He noted that the initiative exemplifies the Regional Maritime University's dedication to extending its influence beyond maritime safety, contributing to the overall wellbeing and safety of society.

"By equipping riders with the skills and knowledge they need, the partnership between RMU and Classic Prime Technology Services Limited takes a significant step toward creating a safer road environment for everyone," he added.

The President of National Association for Heavy-Duty Equipment Operators Ghana (NAHOEG) and a representative of the Classic Prime Technology Services Limited, Mr Dominic Kofi Eyiah, noted that the goal of the partnership is to empower riders with the skills to make informed decisions, anticipate potential hazards and contribute to a safer road environment for themselves and others

"The partnership aims to develop and implement training programmes tailored to the needs of motorcycle and motor tricycle riders, and as such, we are committed to providing top-notch training that goes beyond the basics," he affirmed.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of RMU, Dr. Jethro W. Brooks, Jr and the Chief Executive Officer of the Classic-Prime Technology Services Limited, Mr Stephen Martey Kpabitey signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.