Nigeria: Portable Confirms Affair With Late Alaafin's Wife

Following several speculations, controversial Nigerian street singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has finally confirmed his romantic relationship with the late Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Queen Dami.

Queen Dami was one of the runaway wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo; Lamidi Adeyemi III was in the news recently after she sought love online during a reality show.

Following the death of her husband, the queen of the revered monarch, in her quest for love, has found love in the arms of the self-acclaimed street king.

It all started in June when Portable and Queen Dami stirred up dating rumours, as they both exchanged endearing words, referring to each other as 'king' and 'queen', with a cascade of affectionate emojis, all showcased on Queen Dami's Instagram comment section.

The 29-year-old singer, in an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast hosted by Nedu WazobiaFM, however, set the records straight.

When asked about his relationship with the queen, the controversial singer said he got the nudge to date her after the monarch's demise.

He said: "I am a real human being; she is my fan from day one. But I later hear you say King don die, after king na king. If to say king never die, you no see me with her. I no dey following person wife, that's why dem no dey follow my wives."

Like Portable, Queen Dami is no newbie to controversy.

Queen Damilola is one of the runaway wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III,

Queen Dami was married to the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi, who died at 83 and was buried in April 2022.

The 26-year-old mother-of-one, in November 2020, made headlines when she fled the Alaafin's palace, only to return and apologise almost a year after when she tendered a public apology to the monarch on her official Instagram account.

She was the third Olori to have left the marriage, shortly after her co-queen, Aanu, left.

After her late husband's death, Queen Dami gave herself one full year before publicly making herself available to prospective suitors, as tradition demands.

Relationship with wives, women

Portable, a father of six sons, is married to several women.

The singer, who recently married Nollywood actress, Akinyanju Omobolarinde, prides himself on being every woman's dream.

Speaking about his managing his polygamous family during the interview, he said that all his wives love him because he takes good care of them.

"If you no fit take care of one woman, no marry two, one man for all women; all women for one man", he said.

Portable revealed for the first time that Omobewaji Ewatomi, also known as Mama Zeh, widely believed to be his wife, was not the first woman he married.

He said, " Bewaji is not my first wife, the first person wey I marry disappoint me, but na she ( Bewaji) stand by me. Na the girl wey believe in me, that time when dey say I dey mad, Na only she say, no, I no dey mad."

Despite the many controversies around the singer, he has shown a soft spot for his women over time. He says that he treats all his wives equally but with particular reference to Mama Zeh.

He said, " No, be only my first wife I love. Oh, I love all my wives. Any woman wey give me peace, I go love. My former wife wey dey house, she no dey give me peace, na him make me marry Bewaji, so I am real to the girl. I no dey do hook up, any woman wey I put belle, I dey marry, I dey responsible."

He also said that despite being Polygamous, he respects and treats his women rightly. The controversial artiste also advocated for women's rights, saying that men should stop expecting women to warm their beds in return for a favour.

If there is one artiste that tends to pose a threat to the self-acclaimed 'King of the street', it is Seyi Vibez.

The latter, who was recently nominated for the much coveted Next rated category of the 2023 Headies Award, is best known for hits like Chance" and was also featured by Bnxn, Kizz Daniel, in "Gwagwalada (Mixed)".

Seyi Vibez's rising career threatens Portable's acclaimed title as 'King of the street'.

However, their feud first gained public attention In July when Portable, in an Instagram post, threatened to beat Seyi Vibez to a pulp and break his teeth.

The tussle between two street hop musicians took another dimension after Seyi Vibez mocked Portable and Zinoleesky at his show, claiming they copied his songs.

For Portable, his colleague Seyivibez was all noise and no substance; explaining the reasons behind the simmering brawl, he said, "I hear you say dem nominate Seyi to give am my award, Seyi wey beg me to come him show, I perform for him show, I even spray N500,000 but e reach my turn, I tell am make him come to my show, he no wan pick my call or reply my text".

The acclaimed king of street is not only having this ' cold war' with Seyi Vibez, but Guya Menor also is not out of Portable's hook.

In July 2022, Portable, known for his energetic stage presence, was nominated in the Best Street Artiste and the Rookie of The Year categories.

The organisers disqualified him due to the constant negative attention he received from the Nigerian Police Force and the general public; however, Goya Menor, another nominee, snagged the award.

Goya's win made him an enemy of Portable.

Regarding the award disqualification, Portable said he still deserves an award from the Headies organiser during the interview. He also described Guya Menor's hit song, 'Ameno', as a "Cultist song".

During the interview, Portable also spoke about those who have impacted his career.

The street singer hailed Davido, Don Jazzy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Olamide for supporting his career. He also mentioned that he had enjoyed financial benefits from Davido, whom he described as the "street Don Jazzy" because he has helped grow other younger talents in the streets.

However, he also noted that Wizkid is the only international superstar yet to groom a younger talent back home in Nigeria.

He said, "David dey help, Don Jazzy dey help but na one person wey I want to make una help us beg. Him don forget trenches. If we offend am, make him forgive us. Na Wizkid song I dey hear, Na Wizkid song I dey use to write music, make Wizkid show the street