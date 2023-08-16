Liberia: James Debbah Summersaults

A long-time opposition to President George Weah and a relative to the President, James Salinsa Debbah has finally endorsed the reelection bid of President George M. Weah in the October 10, Legislative and Presidential Elections.

In 2005, James Debbah, Liberia's most celebrated star, opposed the presidential ambition of President Weah and openly campaigned against him for the Liberty Party of the late Cllr Charles Brumskine.

According to him at that time, he and President Weah were asked by the late Cllr. Brumskine to campaign for his presidential ambition but Weah at the time betrayed the commitment and ran for the presidency contrary to their agreement with Cllr. Brumskine.

In 2005, President Weah contested for the presidency on the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) ticket which the late Charles Brumskine contested as well. Weah then lost to Africa's first female President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

Debbah also opposed President Weah in the 2011 presidential elections when he ran as running mate to Cllr. Williston Tubman of the CDC and the Senatorial election in 2014 when President Weah contested for the Montserrado County senatorial seat and won.

In the 2017 presidential elections, Debbah again opposed President Weah and supported Cllr. Brumskine for the presidency.

Surprisingly on Monday, August 14, 2023, James Debbah took on to his social media page and declared his support for the reelection of his cousin, incumbent George M. Weah.

Debbah in his post complained of how the legacy of Cllr. Brumskine has been betrayed by some members of the Liberty Party thus, ending his long road to supporting the party of his mentor, the late Cllr. Brumskine.

The nation's Most Celebrated Star who did not further elaborate his position, only posted the number 18 and the images of Weah and Taylor for the presidency.

Following his post, the Coalition for Democratic Change's National Campaigning Spokesperson, Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala welcomed such move by James Debbah to get on board the CDC Campaigning team for the reelection of President Weah.