Nigeria: Boko Haram 'Captures' ISWAP Commanders

Boko Haram fighters have reportedly captured 60 terrorists of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), including three key commanders of the sect.

The commanders were identified as Abubakar Saddiq, Abou Maimuna and Malam Idris.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad, the ISWAP terrorists were captured on their way to Damasak in Borno State.

He said the Boko Haram Buduma factions which had an upper hand against ISWAP in the recent turn of events captured most of the enclaves of ISWAP, forcing them to take refuge in a more fortified hideouts in the axis of Kukawa and Madayi and Kwatan Mota.

"Their recent upper hand against the ISWAP was achieved due to the fact that some aggrieved ISWAP fighters had left the group to join forces with the Boko Haram Buduma Faction," he said.

"These captives were later taken to an underground prison cell at KWATAN MOTA close to Dogon Chukwu where they were held as Prisoners of War."

The latest supremacy battle between the terrorists reportedly occurred on Monday.

Meanwhile, a total of 78 more Boko Haram terrorists and their family members have reportedly surrendered to the troops of Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force(MNJTF) Operation Hadin Kai in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno.

They were said to have surrendered due to the sustained onslaught on their hideouts by troops as well as the raging infighting with ISWAP which led to the killing of over 100 terrorists on both sides within the last 7 days.