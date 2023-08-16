Liberia: UN Youth Coordinator Cautions Liberian Youth to Talk Peace

The youth Coordinator of the United Nations in Liberia, Madam Roisin Timmons has cautioned Liberians, especially the young people to sustain the peace of Liberia.

She said this year Liberia will celebrate 20 years of peace after signing the Accra Peace agreement that brought an end to the 14 years of civil war and began a new era of peace in Liberia.

She spoke recently during the Youth Impact Award Day as part of the International Youth Day celebration organized by African Youth Fellowship-Liberia at Sinkor Palace Hotel.

Madam Timmons lauded Liberians including the youth for contributing tirelessly to maintain the peace of Liberia.

"This month and this year Liberian will celebrate 20 years of peace.

20 years ago, Liberian signed the Accra peace agreement that brought to an end of the 14 years civil war and begin a new era of peace in the country. Since then, you are aware more than me that Liberians have been working hard to sustain the peace. You have conducted many peaceful elections and hopefully this year you will do the same," Madam Timmons said.

Madam Timmons encouraged the young people that they have their individual responsibility to sustain the peace of Liberia including voting in elections, posting on social media, and sharing peace messages among their peers.

"Young people have iRank ( + / - )ndividual responsibilities to contribute and sustain peace, include voting in elections but go beyond that, and posting on social media," she added.

She also mentioned that her office recently hosted a peace symposium at the University of Liberia which coordinated many youths signing a pledge for responsible online behavior and social cohesion during the election.

She further applauded the African Youth Fellowship Liberia for organizing the youth peace dialogue in Bong County and the International Youth Day. The celebration which awarded 10 outstanding youth leaders from diverse professional fields contributing to youth development, peace and security in Liberia on the theme, "Peaceful Coexistence, A Pathway to Sustainable Peace and Development."

The ceremony was held under the global theme, "Green skill for youth: Towards a Sustainable World."

For his part, the Program Coordinator of the African Youth Fellowship-Liberia, Jutomue Kollie indicated that International Youth Day is celebrated every year. He said in 1999, United Nations General Assembly in its resolution 54/120 endorsed the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers of Youth (Lisbon, 8-12 August 1998) that 12 August be declared International Youth Day with the aim to draw worldwide focus on various issues surrounding the youths of our world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Conflict Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"International Youth Day offers a platform to honor the qualities of youth and the potential that they hold towards development of a nation and the world as a whole. The day also acknowledges the challenges faced by them and to eliminate the issues. A lot of contribution is made by young people towards community development, in protection of environment and volunteering on various social projects.

"Today, AYF Liberia will be awarding 10 youth leaders who have made tremendous impact in the lives of youth in Liberia" Mr. Kollie quoted.

Youth leaders who received an award are Madam Estelle Liberty Kemoh, Director General of Liberia Broadcasting System, Amb. Amos Sawboh, Executive Director of Orphans Concern, Madam Josephine Kolubah, CEO for Jojo Hope House, Mr. E. Timotheus Kamaboakai, Chief Executive Officer, YMCA Liberia, Amb. Varney Sheriff, Chairman for Young Ambassador for Peace, Madam Roisin Timmons, Youth Coordinator, UN Resident Coordinator Office, and Zaia Raymond Flumo.

Making remarks, the Senior Communication Officer of Liberia Revenue Authority, Mr. Daniel Ankrah appreciated the African youth Fellowship Liberia for awarding him of his impact on youth development. He also used the occasion to encourage Liberians to maintain the peace.

"As young people, we need to focus and I want to encourage the young people here today that these elections are about us and we can make it by us by the way we debate the issues, the way we talk, and stay clear of violence."