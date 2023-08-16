Gambia: GRA Top Brass in U.S. for 'Comparative Tax Policy' Meeting

Top echelons of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) as well as senior government officials are currently in the United States attending a specially designed comparative tax policy and administration programme, The Point has been reliably informed.

Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe and deputy commissioner general and head of Domestic Tax, Essa jallow, director of Policy and Planning of GRA, Yahya Manneh and other top government officials from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, (MOFEA) and Central Bank of The Gambia are attending the confab in Boston, United States.

They left Banjul International Airport over the weekend to attend the specially designed comparative tax policy and administration programme at Harvard University.

Contacted for comments, Mr. Darboe confirmed the development, saying: "We are in Boston to attend a special designed comparative tax policy and administration programme at Harvard University."

He expressed profound gratitude to be associated with the programme for the fact that Harvard University is one of the best universities in the world, "therefore attending a program there is a love of everyone."

He also assured that any knowledge gained at the programme will be fully shared with the staff and management of (GRA) for prosperity purposes.