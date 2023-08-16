Gambia: DG Sowe, Foni Chiefs Pledge 9 Scholarships, Borehole to Fatima SSS

Ousman Sowe, the director general of the country's State Intelligence Service (SIS) in collaboration with the Association of Foni Chiefs have pledged to provide nine scholarships to deserving students of Fatima Senior Secondary School in Bwiam, Foni Kansala District, West Coast Region.

They have also vowed to provide the school with a borehole to address the water challenge the school encounters.

Inhabitants of the area including teachers, parents and students have welcomed the development, while describing it as a laudable initiative which would go a long way in improving quality education at the school.

The gesture, which comes during a graduation ceremony held recently at the school and attended by the SIS boss including the traditional rulers in Foni, was in response to the challenges highlighted by the school principal. The donors said the scholarship packages to the performing students will commence from September of 2023.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the country's spy chief, underscored the significance of education, while urging the students to make best use of their education.

"The government of The Gambia under the leadership of President Barrow is committed to making education accessible to all Gambians irrespective of wherever you are. Therefore, it's important that you take your education with utmost seriousness," he stated.

"Education is key and it's among the ways that can take you to places and give you positions that you would not have ordinarily reached," he said.

He called on the students to emulate his educational journey, saying: "I hope this will serve as a motivation and encourage you to do more. I am quite optimistic that with determination and taking your education with seriousness and also with the support of your teachers and parents, you will all be a role model in this country," he posited.

Brother John and Suwaibou Sey, both former students of Fatima Senior Secondary School, called on the students to make their books their best friends and also to be inspired by the educational journey of the SIS boss.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the PTA, former Ambassador Jarju, parents, guardians, ex and current students, family members and a host of other dignitaries. Chief Ali Nyassi of Foni Kansala, Chief Lamin Jobarteh of Foni Bintang and Omar Colley represented the Association of Foni Chiefs.

The ceremony ended with drama shows, poems, and the presentation of certificates and cash prizes to deserving students in all subjects from G10 to G12.