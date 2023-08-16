Gambia: Police Arrest 7 Over Stolen D50,000

16 August 2023
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Police say the Anti-Crime Unit has arrested seven suspects for the alleged theft of D50,000.00 on Saturday at Super Bar, Serrekunda.

"Acting swiftly upon receiving information about suspicious activities at Super Bar, which involved individuals sharing money believed to be stolen, the police discovered a bag containing evidence connected to the incident," Police states in their official Facebook page.

"The bag contains a GT Bank receipt, indicating a transaction of D50,000.00, a birth certificate, four passport-size photos, an ID card, a Gambian voter's card, and a GT bank book, all bearing the name Mariama Jadama."

"While the suspects are cooperating with the ongoing investigation, the public is strongly advised to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station."

"In all these raids, the cooperation of the public plays a vital role in maintaining a secure and safe community. The GPF appreciates public support by reporting suspected crimes for timely police action."

