Kenya: All Those Implicated in the Finland Scholarship Scandal Will Carry Their Own Cross - President Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has broken his silence over the Finland and Canada scholarship scandal that has rocked Uasin Gishu county in recent weeks.

Speaking in Eldoret town Wednesday, President Ruto said that individuals found culpable of embezzling funds from parents and students must take responsibility for their actions.

The ongoing saga has been linked to Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, a close ally of President Ruto.

Nonetheless, the Head of State has made it clear that everyone involved in the scandal will be held to account.

"Kama kuna mtu alikula iyo pesa ajipange kulipa mapema ama ataingia taabani," (Anyone who stole the hard-earned money earmarked for the education of the residents' children should be prepared to reimburse all of the stolen sums to the last coin)

He promised to step in to offer financial support to the affected students upon the completion of the ongoing investigations into the saga.

However, President Ruto emphasized that his commitment to providing financial assistance will not shield those responsible for the scholarship scam

"I will not allow them(suspects) to get away with this crime," Ruto asserted labeling their actions as deeply embarrassing.

President Ruto's statement comes hours after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued a warrant of arrest against Senator Jackson Mandago and three co-accused over the flawed scholarship program.

The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that it is in the process of executing a warrant of arrest against Senator Mandago.

The NPS appealed for help from the members of the public in their efforts to track Senator Mandago who authorities said went underground on Tuesday.

The police called on Mandago to present himself at the nearest police station even as it urged the public to collaborate with them in their efforts to take Mandago into custody.

"NPS further appeals to any member of public with information about Senator Mandago's whereabout to report to the nearest police station or report via our toll-free numbers 999, 112, 911 and the fichua Kwa DCI 0800722203," a statement issued on Wednesday read.

Earlier, Mandago who served as Uasin Gishu's first Governor, said he is available once summoned over the scandal that has rocked the Rift Valley County.

Taking to social media, Mandago indicated that he had met with the leadership of parents and agreed on the way forward.

He dismissed reports of a manhunt as "rumours".

"There are rumours all over Eldoret Town that DCI Officers have been looking for me the whole night. As a law-abiding citizen, I am available once summoned," he stated.

Angry parents and their children confronted top leadership of the county on August 8 seeking to know where their monies went.

The scholarship saga put the county on the spotlight after it emerged parents paid approximately Sh 200 million.

"It is so painful. You have given us a lot of information. We don't want more information. Give my mother back her money," a student said during a consultation forum with Mandago and Bii.

"Our parents are sick and depressed. I went to school with your kids who are currently overseas. There are students who are also on anti-depressants. You have given your children head starts unlike us," another student lamented.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations commenced investigations into allegations of fraud involving the program in July.

"All aggrieved victims are requested to present themselves at the DCI County Headquarters in Eldoret, on July 18 for statement recording and other investigative procedures in order to bring the suspects to book," said DCI boss Mohammed Amin.

Bii has distanced himself from the saga and asked his predecessor, Mandago, to come out and explain what happened.