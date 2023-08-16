Kenya: Ruto Assures Govt to Facilitate Local Scholarships for Uasin Gishu Students Affected By Finland Program Scam

16 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Prersident William Ruto says the government will facilitate local scholarships for students affected in the Finland Scholarship Programme fiasco.

President Ruto revealed that the local scholarships will be rolled out immediately and the investigations into the saga that are currently underway are completed.

The head of state who was addressing citizens in Eldoret town ahead of the devolution conference however insisted that all the culprits in the infamous scholarship scandal must refund the cash failure to which they will face the consequences.

"Anyone who stole the hard-earned money earmarked for the education of the residents' children should be prepared to reimburse all of the stolen sums to the last coin," the head of state indicated.

The scholarship saga put the county on the spotlight after it emerged parents paid approximately Sh200 million in exchange for the overseas scholarship programme.

Top leadership in Uasin Gishu county traded barbs at each other, with both Senator Jackson Mandago and governor Jonathan Bii accusing each other of blame.

"Let it be known that I did not pioneer this program. I found it moving. However, I have a mandate to answer to what I Know because I am the current leader," said governor Bii.

Already police have arrested Mandago and taken him to Nakuru for grilling. He is the pioneer governor of Uasin Gishu.

Mandago while governor oversaw the rolling out of the first face of the Finland scholarships.

