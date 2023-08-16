Liberia: Unesco and NCD Celebrate Persons With Disabilities

Creating an Environment That Accommodates Different Abilities, She Said They Foster Collaboration, Innovation, and Solidarity, Paving the Way for a Sustainable Future.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) through its multi-sectorial regional office in Abuja, Nigeria in collaboration with Liberia's National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) joined the world in celebration of the International Youth Day with persons living with disabilities.

Graced by several members of the disabled community, the program was held on Monday, 14 August 2023 in Monrovia at the famous Invincible Sports Park in Sinkor.

The initiative in Liberia seeks to celebrate with youthful females with disabilities in the areas of sporting competitions, including football and kickball.

The International Youth Day celebrated with persons with disabilities celebrates the potential, creativity, and resilience of the world's youth.

This year's celebration of International Youth Day is held under the theme: Commitment to Education and Equality - Green Skills for Youth towards a sustainable world."

The National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) Executive Director Madam Domah Pay-Bayee extolled UNISCO, Abuja, Nigeria for the collaboration of persons living with disabilities.

According to her, persons living with disabilities are unique people who have great potential to contribute to the forward match of Liberia and the world at large in a different way.

"We want to thank UNISCO Abuja, Nigeria for this partnership. They have sown to us that Nigeria is just next door."

"I want to say to everyone with disabilities here today that you are unique and have a great potential to change the world. Believe that you are limited by your mentality," said Madam Pay-Bayee.

She urged disabled people to embrace the spirit of courage and know that they have much to contribute.

On behalf of UNESCO's Regional Director Dr. Dimitri Sanga, Madam Nneka Okafor, head of Sector, Social and Human Sciences, UNESCO Regional office, said she is excited to celebrate the potential and resilience of Liberia's female youth with disabilities.

According to her, inclusivity is not just a slogan but a fundamental principle that forms the bedrock of progress.

Madam Okafor stated that at the heart of UNISCO Abuja, Nigeria, the pursuit of a sustainable world lies in education because it's through education that they can equip young minds with knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of the changing planet.

" Their experience, challenges, and innovative thinking enrich the discourse and contribute to a more holistic understanding of the issues at hand," she said.