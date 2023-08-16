Liberia: British Embassy Empowers WONGOSOL for 2023 Elections

The British Embassy in Monrovia through its Embassy's Supporting Society Election Observation program in Liberia has donated 10 motorcycles (Bajaj Box125HD) with 10 helmets and emergency toolkits to the Women's NGO Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) for use as part of its work to support free, fair transparent elections in Liberia.

WONGOSOL was established in 1998 as a body to coordinate activities of women organizations in Liberia and bring women together to formulate and present their independent views on governmental issues directly affecting them with networks in all 15 political sub-divisions of the country.

Presenting the items over the weekend to WONGOSOL at its National Headquarters on 14th Street in Sinkor, the Charge D'Affaires at the British Embassy in Monrovia, Madam Kate Thomson, said the Embassy was pleased to identify with the organization to enable female election observers assist female voters living in isolated areas access local polling centers.

Madam Thompson said the motorcycles should also be used to enable female observers quickly reach polling centers that report cases of violence against women.

She said that after the elections, the assets will be used to enable WONGOSOL to go to rural areas to provide education on women's rights and participation in local government structure.

The British envoy explained that the main principle governing the donation is that they should only be used for official purposes.

She pointed out that they shall not be used for private purposes and shall only be used by authorized staff for official service delivery.

She said the donation was made possible by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, but the British Government will not be responsible for maintenance of the motorcycles, urging WONGOSOL to source adequate resource to maintain and operate the motorcycles, including purchase of any consumable.

Speaking further, she said the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office shall not be held responsible for any or all consequences arising out of the use of the donated items including any accidental injury, damage or assents loss etc.

Madam Thompson however stressed that, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will fund third party insurance for the motorcycles for the first year's operation.

Receiving the items, the Program Manager of the Women's NGO Secretariat of Liberia, Madam Willet L. Salue, lauded the British Embassy for the donation and promised that the bikes will be used wisely for their intended purpose.

