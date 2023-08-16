Ghana: Minister Urges Youth to Promote Volunteerism Towards Nat'l Dev

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, has urged Ghanaian youth to cultivate the spirit of volunteerism towards national development.

According to him, the youth seem to look for immediate gains in almost every undertaking or assignment.

"It seems to me that many of the youth now put a ruler and marker to every responsibility they are charged with, with a cup under it, to see what trappings may fall from the assignments they have to carry out. And they want the trappings immediately, and with red eyes," Mr Ussif noted.

The minister made the call at the launch of the Global Volunteers Corps (GVC), an international non-governmental organisation, dedicated to promoting volunteerism and active citizenship, for positive social change, in Accra, yesterday.

The launch, which was on the theme; 'Revitalising Volunteerism and Active Citizenship: The Role of Stakeholders', seeks to create a world where communities are empowered to thrive and individuals come together to make a positive impact on a global scale.

It also seeks to empower people through volunteerism to foster sustainable development and create an equitable and just world.

Mr Ussif highlighted that, volunteerism has benefits such as boosting self-confidence, self-esteem and satisfaction in life.

He advised the youth to take part in programmes of voluntarism because it could open doors to friendship, jobs, opportunities and favours.

The President of GVC, Mr Stephen Kwaku Darku, said volunteerism was a philosophy and a mindset that transcends borders by empowering individuals to rise above challenges by assisting others, contributing their skills, time and energy for a better society.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sustainable Development Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As we launch the GVC, we do not simply unveil an organisation, we unveil a platform that amplifies the voice of volunteers, nurtures their potential and empowers them to be agents of change," he stated.

Mr Darku said "we believe that every action, no matter how small, can have a ripple effect, influencing positive change in ways we may not even imagine".

The Country Director of GVC, Ms Grace Yaa Ackah, stated that, volunteerism is a force that has the power to transform lives, uplift communities, and inspire hope to others, especially the youth.

She noted that, volunteerism transcends borders, cultures, backgrounds, and unite people under the common purpose of serving others.

"When we volunteer, we become agents of change, and our actions ripple outwards, touching the lives of individuals and communities far beyond our immediate reach," Ms Ackah said.