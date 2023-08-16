Ghana: FBNbank Ghana Opens Tema General Branch

FBNBank Ghana has opened a new branch in Community 6 on the Tema General Hospital Road.

The new branch, which is the bank's 24th footprint, is specifically designed to cater for individual, commercial and corporate clients, some of whom are in Tema and its environs.

This new branch is expected to attend to the needs of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and retail businesses in that catchment area.

The branch will also offer premium banking, which aims to deliver priority service, comfort, security, luxury, and easy access to financial advisory services to the bank's customer segment.

Mr Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBNBank, speaking at the opening, said, "The opening of this branch is in line with the bank's agenda to improve our network to be able to offer a full range of services to our customers and clients. We will continue to get closer to our customers, clients as well as prospects and develop customised products and services to suit their needs. By this, we bring alive our brand mantra of putting our stakeholders first."

"This is FBNBank Ghana's third physical touchpoint in Tema, having a branch already situated at the Community One Market Square and an Agency at Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), adjacent the revenue Centre near the Long Room, also in Community One,"

He said, "This new branch will expand the bank's network to customers and residents in other parts of Tema, especially the residential enclave, and support the bank's efforts to continue to offer world class banking services which deliver our Gold Standard of value and excellence and put our customers at the heart of what we do."