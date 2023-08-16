Ghana: Randy Abbey, 10 Others Vie for Premier League Slots On Exco

Eleven candidates representing Premier League Clubs will vie for the five slots allotted to the division on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Committee (ExCo) at its Elective Congress scheduled for, Wednesday, September 27 at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.

The 11 were among a total number of 19 other candidates seeking to be elected at the Congress to serve on the new GFA.

Among those seeking to serve on the ExCo, four of them would be chasing re-election, having served on Kurt Okraku's first term as representatives of the Premier League.

They are Nana Oduro Sarfo of Berekum Chelsea, Frederick Acheampong who represented AshantiGold, Kingsley Osei Bonsu of Bechem United, and Anthony Kwesi Aubynn of Medeama SC.

The fifth Premier League representative missing out on the upcoming election is George Amoako, who served in the previous term on the ticket of Asante Kotoko.

Mr Ransford Anertey Abbey (Randy Abbey), Chief Executive Officer of Premier League returnees, Kpando Heart of Lions represented the Division One League (DOL) on the ExCo.

But having guided the Kpando based team to the Premier League, Randy would be part of the seven candidates vying for the ExCo ticket through the corridors of the Premier League and is expected to provide a stiff competition for the five places at stake.

At the close of nomination on Friday, Randy, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Frederick Acheampong and Anthony Kwesi Aubynn were tipped as favourites to retain their positions after the elections.

But they would have a fierce fight on their hands, trying to negotiate past the challenges posed by the fresh entrants including Onyina Asenso Boakye of Legon Cities, Edmund Kwabena Ackah of Samartex, James Kwesi Appiah of Kotoko, Amadu Moro Brimah (Alhaji Akambi) of Hearts of Oak, Elloeny Amande of Karela FC and Raphael Tawiah Gyambrah vying on the ticket of Nsoatreman FC.

The climax of the day's activities would be the election of the GFA President which will be a two-horse race between the incumbent, Kurt Okraku, and George Kwesi Afriyie who lost the previous election.

The incumbent, then candidate Kurt, secured 44 votes in the first round of voting in their first contest with George Afriyie having 40 votes.

Nana Yaw Amponsah and Fred Pappoe who joined the contest amassed 27 and six votes respectively to throw it into a second round.

Mr Okraku won again in a second round, but failed to achieve the required 50 per cent plus one by two votes after he secured 59 votes against George Afriyie's 43 votes. Nana Yaw Amponsah earned 16 votes in that round before Mr Afriyie announced his decision to pull out from a third round.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, a third round of voting was held with Mr Kurt Okraku as the sole candidate which saw him secure 93 votes to emerge as the winner of the elections.

Without Mr Pappoe and George Afriyie, it is expected to be straightforward contest between the duo.

The FA Vice President, Mr Mark Addo. would also have a difficult task at hand, having to contest four others, including another incumbent, Samuel Anim Addo, Eugene Nobel Nii Amon Noel, Gideon Fosu and Alexander Ababio for the three slots for Division One League (DOL) clubs.

Mr Gifty Afia Oware-Mensah, the Chief Executive of Berry Ladies, will go unopposed for the Women's Football Club ExCo position.

On Friday, September 29, the Regional Football Association (RFAs) elections would be held at the various regions.