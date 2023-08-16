Ghana: Main Registration Window to Close Sept. 1

The main transfer window for the 2023/24 league season will officially close after the deadline on Friday, September 1, 2023 at exactly 11:59pm.

The registration window for the upcoming season was opened on Tuesday, June 20 for all clubs in the domestic leagues.

The window was opened by the GFA in accordance with the GFA's Regulations for respective competitions which makes provisions for the opening of the main registration window before the start of every football calendar.

Clubs are informed to take note of the deadline accordingly.