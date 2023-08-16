Ghana: Two Officials of Saboba Assembly Die in Road Crash

Tamale — Two officials of the Saboba District Assembly have been confirmed dead in an accident, which occurred on the Tamale-Yendi highway.

The two, Mr Ganiu Bakari, Coordinating Director of the Assembly Kassim, and Mr Zakariah Abdulai, were said to be traveling from Tamale to Saboba on Monday afternoon when the incident occurred.

All two died on the spot and the bodies were removed from the vehicle, by a team of rescuers.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Saboba, Mr George K Benginiri, confirmed the tragedy to Ghanaian Times, here yesterday.

He said the two were travelling from Tamale to Saboba on official duties when the Nissan Pick Up with registration number GN 8822-18 by which they were traveling burst one of its front tires and veered off the road.

"The two senior officers of my district were coming to office when that unfortunate accident occurred," he stated.

The DCE said the two were pronounced dead on the spot and were carried to their respective hometowns and buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

Mr Benginiri expressed grief, saying the assembly had lost two great officers, who were always eager to see to the development of the area.

The DCE said the workers of the assembly were yet to come to terms with the unfortunate incident. Meanwhile a source at the regional police headquarters corroborated the story, but failed to give details about accident