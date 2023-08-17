Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Presents Cash Gifts to Victims, Families of Mosque Collapse

Victims who were discharged from the hospital would receive N200,000 each.

The Kaduna State government has donated N1m to each of the families of the eight people who were killed in the Zaria Central Mosque collapse.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the mosque collapsed last Friday.

A resident, Murtala Kwarbai, told PREMIUM TIMES that the roof of the mosque collapsed on people while observing Asr prayers.

The mosque was built in 1835.

Sani visits Zaria

The state governor, Uba Sani, who was in Zaria on Tuesday on a condolence visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Bamalli, announced the cash donation to the victims.

Mr Uba also said other victims of the mosque collapse receiving treatment would be supported with N500,000 for medication.

Victims who were discharged from hospital would receive N200,000 each.

"We are working closely with the council and other key stakeholders on the best modalities of rebuilding the collapsed mosque.

"This is an ugly tragedy; the Kaduna state government would do everything humanly possible to renovate the mosque and ensure ugly incidents like this did not happen," he said.

Responding, Mr Bamalli commended the governor for the gesture, adding that the incident affected 25 people, eight of who died while three were still receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to the brief he received from the medical director of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, the three victims sustained multiple injuries and would undergo surgeries.

He said the mosque is one of the historical monuments of Kaduna state.

Mr Bamalli commended the efforts of the state Ministry of Works, the Nigerian Society of Architects and the Faculty of Architecture of the Ahmadu Bello University on efforts to reconstruct the mosque.