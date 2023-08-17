Nigeria: Genevieve Nnaji Makes Come Back After Five Year-Hiatus

After the release of Lion Heart in 2018, Genevieve Nnaji's fans eagerly awaited her next project, and their patience is finally rewarded.

In a highly anticipated comeback, renowned Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji is set to grace the screen again after a five-year hiatus.

The 44-year-old actress last appeared on screen in the 2018 hit film "Lionheart", her directorial debut movie, which was also the first Netflix film from Nigeria and the first Nigerian submission for the Oscars.

Since then, her fans have eagerly awaited her next project, and their patience is finally rewarded.

After a prolonged absence from social media, the renowned movie star returned, treating her fans to a captivating new selfie photo posted on her Instagram story.

The picture showcased her radiant beauty, appearing healthy and content.

The Nollywood filmmaker returns as an executive producer with a feature titled "I Do Not Come To You By Chance."

This unexpected appearance recently came after months of silence on her Instagram page.

However, much to the joy of her followers, she recently surprised everyone with a fresh post on her Instagram story.

Adaptation

The new movie is a book adaptation of Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani's award-winning debut novel of the same title.

It won the 2010 Commonwealth Writers Prize for Best First Book (Africa) and the 2010 Betty Trask First Book Award. It was named by The Washington Post as one of the Best Books of the Year.

Set in the dangerous world of Nigerian email scams, the book explores the story of a young man burdened with the responsibility of bailing his family out of poverty. The novel looks at the lengths he goes to for his loved ones.

I Do Not Come To You By Chance centres mainly on Kingsley Ibe, the novel's protagonist who, after graduating from the university, found out it isn't an easy feat getting a paying job in Nigeria. He visits Cash Daddy, his uncle, to learn about email scamming.

In the film adaptation, the Imo-State-born actress, who started acting in 1987, collaborates with co-executive producer Chinny Carter to bring this gripping story to life.

Cast, crew, storyline

Blossom Chukwujekwu and newcast Paul Nnadiekwe both have significant roles in the show, according to Prime Business Africa.

Other cast members include Jennifer Eliogu, Sambasa Nberibe, and Beverly Osu.

The project, told in English and Igbo, is directed by Ishaya Bako, with Femi Awojide as Director of Photography.

I Do Not Come To You By Chance is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as part of this year's Centrepiece (previously Contemporary World Cinema) program.

The project is one of the 47 titles from 45 countries screening at the festival.