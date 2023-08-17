Nigeria: Patience Jonathan Visits Tinubu's Wife, Pledges Support for First Lady

Mrs Jonathan says it is imperative for her, as a former president's wife, to also support and encourage Mrs Tinubu on things that would move the nation forward.

Former First Lady Patience Jonathan, on Wednesday, paid what she termed " a solidarity visit" to Oluremi Tinubu, the incumbent first lady, at the State House, Abuja.

Mrs Jonathan, during the visit, thanked Mrs Tinubu for how she has impacted the lives of Nigerian women so far.

She said it is imperative for her as a former president's wife to also support and encourage Mrs Tinubu on things that would move the nation forward.

Mrs Jonathan commended women groups for their support for President Bola Tinubu and his wife and pleaded that they should maintain their support for the government to sustain the patriotic efforts so far taken by the government.

"You are one of the women I looked forward to because you can make Nigerian women proud; I am here to encourage and support you because we are one country, and our country must move forward.

"Twenty-four hours, I am with you; call me anytime, any day; I will work with you for the country to move forward and to be better because it is our country (and) we have no other place to go.

"When we talk about the presidency, we have come and left; it is your turn. We that left must support you to achieve what you are here for, like we have achieved so that Nigeria can move forward.

"I use this opportunity to plead with the women of this country to support this government; she carried us along when she was a governor's wife, and now that she is a first lady, the sky is her limit.

Mrs Tinubu had earlier commended Mrs Jonathan for her support and advice.

"We thank God that she is here on a solidarity visit and for us to talk about how to move the nation forward. I appreciate her visit, her support and all the tips she is always giving," the first lady said.

Mrs Jonathan was Nigeria's first Lady between 2010 and 2015 when her husband, Goodluck Jonathan, was the president.

SIGNED

Busola Kukoyi

SA Media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria