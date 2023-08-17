Nigeria: Green Africa Launches Maiden Flight to Ibadan, Slashes Flight Ticket Fares

The Green Africa airline has announced the launch of its inaugural flight to Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The airline made the disclosure while marking its second anniversary.

It also announced discounted prices of Lagos-Ibadan and Ibadan-Abuja flight tickets.

"In line with our vision, 'To create a happy and better connected world', Currently, customers can fly between Lagos and Ibadan for as little as N6,500 and N25,000 between Abuja and Ibadan," the airline wrote on its Instagram page.

Also, according to a post by the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) on its X platform (formerly known as Twitter), the development was among several efforts of the Oyo State Government to improve living conditions of the people of the state, residents and Nigerians in general.

"This development is among several efforts of the Oyo State Government under Governor (Seyi) Makinde, who has been working tirelessly since the inception of his administration to make life comfortable for citizens and residents of the state and Nigerians in general," PDP wrote.

It also noted that in addition to the ongoing work and the development of the airport road, the governor had laid out intentions to expand the airport in his #Omituntun2.0 agenda.

