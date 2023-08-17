Nigeria: Oil Magnate Seeks East-West Road Rehabilitation to Explore Tourism Potential of Niger Delta Communities

Renowned oil magnate and chief executive of De Wayles Group of Companies, High Chief Emomena Victor Wayles Egukawhore, has called for the urgent rehabilitation of all the failed portions of the ever-busy East-West highway, to harness tourism potential and make the Niger Delta region a destination for tourism.

The call is coming on the heels of the fourth anniversary and commemoration of the transition of the mother of Chief Wayles Egukawhore tagged, "Enduring Love for Motherhood" which was held in Patani local govt area of Delta State.

Egukawhore, while addressing journalists and teeming guests at the annual event expressed the need to exhibit part of his philanthropy to the community while stating that the annual event was to primarily immortalise and honour his beloved mother, who passed on four years ago and left a lasting legacy behind for the family and the society at large.

He aptly described the event as a forum to formally showcase his "enduring love for motherhood."

The celebration drew the creme de la creme of the society to the agrarian community of Patani in Delta State to celebrate the fourth anniversary of 'enduring love for motherhood'.

The event was in commemoration of the anniversary of the glorious transition of a respected community leader in Patani, Deaconess (Mrs) Magdalene Zipuamere Egukawho (nee Okoro), mother of High Chief Wayles Egukawhore.

This was just as the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Tourism, Dr. Iti Onigbani, reiterated the need for Federal and various State Governments in the Niger Delta region to explore the hidden tourism potentialities of the region in addition to their enormous oil and gas endowments, to further boost their local economy and foreign exchange earnings.

The Bayelsa Tourism Commissioner also emphasised the urgent need for cultural reawakening in the region through teaching and learning of the indigenous languages in schools "to avoid the indigenous languages of the Niger Delta from going into extinction."

Speaking with journalists, Onigbani enjoined Niger Delta youths to embrace cultural revival in the overall interest of the ethnic nationality.

Onigbani stated that the Niger Delta region of Nigeria is endowed with a lot of festivals and cultural events that are tourist attractions, and qualify as tourism destinations, noting that if extensively explored, they would add to the socioeconomic development of the region.

He said, "Apart from the prospects of oil and gas in the Niger Delta region, it is high time the Federal Government and the various States explore the tourism and cultural potentialities of the region.

"One of the numerous untapped tourism potentialities of the Niger Delta region is the Seigbein festival of Kabowei Kingdom, a subset of the Niger Delta.

"Seigbein festival alongside other festivals and cultural products in the Niger Delta region are money spinners because both local and foreign investors will be attracted to the region to invest their money, if adequately explored," he stated.

Consequently, the Commissioner called for the allocation of more money to the culture and tourism sector in the annual budgets of the respective States in the region.

While canvassing for increased investments in the tourism sector in the Niger Delta region, the Commissioner, however, emphasised the need for improved security across the area, saying "this is highly imperative to further boost the confidence of potential tourists."

Virtually everyone in Patani, the Delta boundary community with Bayelsa State on the East-West road was partaker in the celebration just as family, friends and associates from all walks of life trooped into the town to felicitate with the Egukawho dynasty on the occasion, which is virtually becoming an annual platform of philanthropy.

In attendance at the event which featured Christian memorial service, tributes and cultural displays, among others, were traditional rulers, government officials, captains of industry as well as members of the public, drawn in their numbers particularly from Bayelsa, Delta and Enugu States.

Among the dignitaries was the paramount ruler of the town, HRH Emmanuel Arikawei, MD/CEO Etopo Energy Ltd, the Ebenanaowei of Obotebe Kingdom in Burutu LGA of Delta State, as well as High Chief Tunde Smooth leading representatives of the captains of industry.

Other captains present included Evang. Chief Johnbull Ejovi, Ejovi Shipping and Dredging Limited, Taiwo Oyegunle, MD Weats Nigeria Limited, Chief Voke Oshasha - MD VOKESTAR OIL AND GAS NIG LTD , Cmr. Shuwa Oyemami - MD CHIDCO PETROLEUM LTD, Engr. MacDonald Amadin, MD/CEO Don Mac Limited, Chief Kenneth Oboku, MD. Clintwell Nigeria Limited.

Also in attendance were Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Senior Political Adviser & Rep of Governor of Delta State, Chief Sheriff F. O. Oborevwori, while Hon Anthony Alakpala and his colleagues in the Delta State House of Assembly represented the Speaker, Hon Emomotimi Guwo; Alabo Gideon Ekeumei, the Secretary to the State Governme (SSG) representing Bayelsa State Governor; Dr. Iti Orugbani, the Commissioner for Tourism; Chief Ekisah Esinkumoh, the Commissioner for Special Duties; Hon. Jones Ebiere, the Commissioner for Mineral Resources; Dr. Martin Chukwuwenke, Enugu State Commissioner for Housing as well as his Lands and Urban Development counterpart, Prince Lawrence Eze, among others.

Furthermore, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Western Izon, Rt. Reverend Victor Ebipade Okporu, extolled the qualities of departed Deaconess Egukawho, mother of the celebrant, whom he described as "an exceptionally virtuous woman who had left good legacy and impacted positively on the lives of all those who came in contact with her during her lifetime".