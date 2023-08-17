Nigeria: Tinubu's Cabinet Portfolios Spring Surprises Among Ministers-Designate

President Bola Tinubu has named immediate-past governors of Rivers and Ebonyi states, Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi, as ministers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and works, respectively.

The president also appointed a former Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badaru, as minister of defence, and Hannatu Musawa as minister of arts, culture and creative industry.

Others include Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, as minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, while former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, will serve as minister of transportation.

Meanwhile, the portfolio of minister of environment and ecological management was reserved for Kaduna State, which has no nominee so far.

The president did not assign anyone to the petroleum ministry so it is expected he will oversee the ministry like his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari. Also, there is no minister or Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, which indicates it may have been scrapped.

The ministers will be sworn in on Monday at the Presidential Villa.

Ministries Split

Also, some ministries have been split, ostensibly to accommodate the large number of ministers. For instance, from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, there is now the Ministry of Gas Resources. From the Ministry of Transportation, there is now a Ministry of Marine Transport and Blue Economy.

Also, from the Ministry of Information and Culture was carved out the Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Industry, while the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development was split into the Ministry of Solid Minerals and the Ministry of Steel Development.