Nigeria: Fleeing Suspected IPOB Member Arrested in Lagos With Pistol, Bullets

17 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

A 32-year- old suspected member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Fabian Ndibuisi, has been arrested in Lagos.

The police said the suspect fled his base in Enugu State, for allegedly being on the wanted list of security operatives in the South East.

The suspect was arrested by detectives from Area E Command, around 3pm on July, 27, 2023 at Alakija area of Lagos, while he was on his way to an unknown destination.

The police said the suspect, during interrogation, admitted that the English pistol and ammunition belong to him.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was accosted during a stop-and-search operation at Alakija area of Festac town.

Hundeyin said the suspicious movement of the suspect was what attracted the attention of the officers to him.

He said the suspect almost bolted away when he noticed that the policemen were on his trail.

