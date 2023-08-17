Africa: Davido to Perform At Giants of Africa Closing Ceremony

David Adedeji Adeleke OON, who is professionally known as Davido, will headline the closing concert of Giants of Africa 20th anniversary slated for Saturday, August 19.

The New Times understands that the Nigerian superstar will touch down in Kigali on Thursday, August 20, alongside his team containing over 10 people.

"He will be in Kigali on Thursday morning," a trusted source told The New Times.

The 'Unavailable' hitmaker will headline the Giants of Africa closing concert alongside other renowned musicians on the continent including the likes of Tiwa Savage, Bruce Melodie and Tyla of South Africa.

The highly anticipated sold out concert will take place at the BK Arena and was sponsored by Spotify and Drake's OVO.

It will be Davido's third performance in Rwanda, following his 2019 30billion concert in Kigali and his July 2014 Liberation concert.