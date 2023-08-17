Nigeria: All Bottlenecks to Ease Business Operations Will Be Removed for Investments - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja assured investors that his ongoing repositioning of the economy will receive a boost as he conducts an intensified removal of all bottlenecks in the way of efficient business startup and administration in Nigeria, with a particular emphasis on efficiency in service, tax reviews, and improved security.

Receiving Mr. Ade Adeola, Managing Director of Energy and Natural Resources in Europe, Africa and Middle East for Standard Chartered Bank, President Tinubu said his administration was already working hard on making a difference in attracting investments.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelae quoted Tinubu as saying, "We are committed to strengthening partnership, encouraging efficiency, and creating a suitable environment for investors. We are already working hard on security. We will improve efficiency across the board for good input and output, and we will build a very friendly environment for growth and investments. "

The President told the delegation that tax reforms are being undertaken with a close observance of best practices across the globe, which will favor businesses for the collective prosperity of the nation.

According to him, "We are open for business. We believe in partnership, and we will work with all those interested in the progress of Nigeria. "

In his remarks, Adeola said the bank had been committed to enabling investments in Nigeria for many years while focusing on energy and natural resources with a huge portfolio in funding for the oil and gas industry.

"We are very excited about your leadership, and we want to restate our commitment to the growth of Nigeria," he said.

Mr. Adeola told the President that the bank supports investments of about $2 to $3 billion U.S. dollars annually.