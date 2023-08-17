Nigeria: Tinubu to Swear in New Ministers Monday - Akume

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday, August 21, swear in newly appointed ministers at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja by 10:00am.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Dr George Akume, said this Wednesday night in a statement.

Daily reports that President Tinubu on Wednesday formally assigned portfolios to the ministers, recently cleared by the Senate, including former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike who was made Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo, Aviation Minister.

"Honourable Ministers to be sworn-in are expected to come with two guests each. All Honourable Ministers and invited guests are to be seated by 9:00am," Akume said in the statement signed by Mr Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).