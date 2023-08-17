South Africa: ActionSA Scores a Victory At National Coalition Convention Over Bone of Contention to Include Patriotic Alliance

On the first day of the national convention on coalitions, ActionSA appeared to score a victory by inviting the Patriotic Alliance to participate in further talks on how a broad coalition could unseat the ANC after the 2024 elections.

The bone of contention on Wednesday, the first day of the national convention on coalitions, which was attended by seven opposition parties, was around the possibility of including the Patriotic Alliance (PA) as a partner.

The DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, United Independent Movement, Independent SA National Civic Organisation and the Spectrum National Party attended the gathering at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park.

Daily Maverick understands that the DA fiercely argued against including the PA as the two parties have bad blood because of the PA's relationship with the ANC and EFF.

The DA suggested the opposition parties, which are working towards reaching an agreement to form coalitions after the 2024 elections, work instead with community-based organisations.

During a briefing on Wednesday evening, convention chairperson Professor William Gumede acknowledged that the expansion of the potential coalition had been a sore point, without giving any details. He did, however, say that the matter had been resolved and it was decided that any party, except for the ANC and EFF, was welcome to join the coalition.

"Broadening the parties in the agreement and engaging with other political parties was a critical issue in terms of how the coalition will look like....