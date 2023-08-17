Liberia: Now Is the Time

Nimba County — -Koung rallies fellow Nimbaians

Presidential Candidate Joseph Nyumah Boakai's running mate, Senator Jeremiah Koung, says the pending October 10, 2023 elections is the only opportunity the people of votes-rich Nimba County have to enter the Presidency.

Sen. Koung, who hails from Nimba himself, notes that in the past, Nimbaians had blamed the Unity Party Standard Bearer Boakai, for not seeking their welfare by choosing his running mate from the county in the previous election.

He urges Nimbaians not to allow such opportunities to pass, saying "We from one of the biggest counties in the country can't continue to be allowing smaller counties to fool us."

"In the past, we Nimbaians blamed Ambassador Joseph Boakai for not being able to choose his running mate from Nimba County but thanks God that this time around, he was able to get his running mate from Nimba County", he says.

According to him, the people of Nimba will not blame Ambassador Boakai for anything now, because he was able to listen to their request and select his running mate from the county.

The Nimba County Senator urges his kinsmen to support the Rescue Team of the Unity Party by making the pending October election a one-round victory for the party.

He calls on Nimbaians not to reject any offer from the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change, but accept every offer and yet vote them out because funds being used by the CDC are from the national coffer that belongs to all Liberians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The way the country is going, you the voters are watching; you can tell the story for yourself, no one can tell you the suffering."

Addressing huge gatherings in several towns and villages in Nimba, Senator Koung noted that the people of Nimba have suffered for too long and fought to reach the Presidency, but there have been no way for them to get there.

He says now is the opportunity with the Unity Party under Ambassador Joseph Boakai, which is a welcoming development, rallying his kinsmen to embrace the rescue mission and reelect the UP to power.

According to him, smallest counties have been representing the bigger counties in Liberia, but this time around, citizens from bigger counties such as Nimba, Bong, Margibi, Grand Bassa, and Lofa should unite and present a common front.

He says the people of Nimba should support the rescue team by voting Amb. Boakai and Senator Prince Yormie Johnson should not allow any other political party to get votes from the county.

According to Koung, when Liberians reelect the Unity Party, living conditions in the country, including job opportunities, agriculture, health education, and roads will improve.