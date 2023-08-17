Liberia: You Are an Embodiment of Hope

--Representative Foko tells President Weah

Montserrado County Electoral District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko has described President George Manneh Weah as an embodiment of hope and inspiration to the dream of youthful Liberians.

Mr. Foko said since the inception of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)-led government, the dreams of Liberian youth have been awakened due to President Weah's presence in leadership.

The CDC lawmaker told an interview with journalists this week that President Weah is a role model and a hope to the dreams of Liberian youth.

"The ascendancy of President Weah to the presidency has brought hope and inspiration to Liberian youth," said Mr. Foko.

He said President Weah has told Liberians that no matter their background and family status, they can achieve something bigger.

"President Weah as Liberian President, has given hope to youth and many native Liberians that they can achieve more and become who they want to [be]," he added.

Mr. Foko said President Weah didn't overlook him when he wanted to replace his former boss, the late Representative Munah Pelham Youngblood.

He explained that President Weah chose him as a young man to also use him as an inspiration for other young people and to enable them to pursue their dreams, no matter their status in life.

"Because of what the President has done for me, I'm grateful. This President chose a native boy like me and lifted me up," he said.

"For me to be a lawmaker today it's all because of him, and my presence as lawmaker has inspired many youths," Foko noted.

He said when President Weah visited his district, he presented his three years report to him to tell him that more will be done for the next six years if elected.