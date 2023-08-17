Liberia: India Celebrates Growing Trade With Liberia

Indian Ambassador to Liberia Mr. Pradip Kumar Yadav says bilateral trade between the two countries has been growing steadily since the opening of the Indian Embassy near Monrovia.

Amb. Pradip says two years back when he landed in Monrovia during the Covid time, he had a challenging mission to establish the Embassy as early as possible.

"I take pride in saying that since the opening of the Embassy in Monrovia, the Incredible India has emerged as a preferred destination for higher education and medical treatment among our Liberian friends," he said at India's 76th Independence Anniversary celebrated at the Monrovia City Hall Tuesday, 15 August 2023.

He detailed that Indian exports to Liberia rose from US$ 225.65 million in 2020-21 to 257.15 million in 2022-23.

Amb. Pradip stated that India is not interested in increasing Indian exports alone, but it has also been striving to boost Liberian exports to India too.

He noted that it resulted to Liberian exports to India rising from a modest US$ 6.95 million in 2020 to US$ 26.80 million in 2022-23.

"Rice is India's main export to Liberia and let me clarify that there is no ban on the export of Par-boiled rice from India to Liberia, which is the variety of rice imported by Liberia," he explained.

Amb. Pradip disclosed that India and Liberia not only share decades old very warm and cordial relations but many other aspects too.

"Our Prime Minister believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'- Everyone together for Everyone's progress. HE the President of Liberia also has a vision - 'Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development' for the upliftment of the under-privileged," Amb. Pradip continued.

Amb. Pradip stated that he and his colleagues worked hard day and night and he takes pride in saying that despite numerous challenges, they now have a fully functional Embassy with Passport, Visa and other consular services being provided from Monrovia.

He said Passport services commenced in March and Visa services in June 2023.

According to Amb. Pradip, the Embassy has been working closely with the friendly Government of the Republic of Liberia under the able leadership of President George Manneh Weah, and the Foreign Minister Mr. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr.

He added that visits from both sides are going on, notable being the 2 visits of the Liberian Deputy Minister of Defense for Operations to India in less than a year.

He said India has provided numerous fully-paid scholarships to Liberian students, teachers and government officials including from the Armed Forces of Liberia.

"Today itself 2 students have landed in India for under-graduate courses in prestigious Delhi University on ICCR's Africa Scholarship Scheme," he said.

Since its Independence, Amb. Pradip said, India has made commendable all-round progress despite the pangs of partition and numerous challenges.

During Covid-19 pandemic, he continued, India indigenously developed Covaxin and Covishield vaccines which were administered to Indians to save them from Covid-19.

India also helped many friendly countries including Liberia with the supply of these Covid vaccines and other medical supplies.

"Today India is not only the Pharmacy of the World but also among the top 6 medical tourism destinations in the world," said Amb. Pradip.

He further said India is among the top 5 Economies of the world, and it is an IT leader. Amb. Pradip indicated that the Silicon Valley of the US is thriving with Indian innovators and IT experts.

"Indian Space Research Organization's Moon Mission - Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched on July 14, 2023 and would land at the Moon in the next few days."