Liberia: Gongloe Takes On Weah and Boakai

Liberian People's Party Standard Bearer, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has cautioned rivals incumbent President George Weah and former vice president Joseph Boakai against inciting violence doing the ongoing presidential campaigns which began on August 5.

The Human Rights Lawyer turned politician said such acts would undermine the nation's hard-earned peace and democracy.

Addressing reporters Tuesday following a meeting at the National Elections Commission (NEC) stakeholder forum with presidential candidates under the theme: Fostering the Confidence of Electoral Process Towards the Farmington River 2023 Declaration, Cllr. Gongloe was specific in cautioning President Weah and his main rival former Amb. Boakai against inciting violence, noted that such acts have the propensity to cause chaos and destruction in the Country.

Cllr. Gongloe pointed out that the power candidates are vying for belongs to the people while admonishing them to remain and make their cases to the people who in return are expected to vote for candidates based on their track records.

"Liberia Peace will not be undermined by anyone", he said. "I'm appealing to the CDC and Unity Party to stop raising tension in the country that will create fears in the people," Cllr. Gongloe said noting that Liberians are generally afraid of violence, and continuous acts of violence will put the country's democracy in jeopardy.

The caution by Cllr. Gongloe comes in the wake of recent violent clashes between supporters of CDC and Unity Party that left four persons sustaining various degrees of bodily injuries here.

Supporters of the two parties engaged in a bloody clash last Thursday, while holding separate rallies in Montserrado District Number 9.

The LPP Standard Bearer pointed out that such violence displayed was wrong particularly during this political process, when both understand how far Liberia has come in maintaining the peace.

"President Weah and Amb. Boakai, cannot be threatening Liberians who fled from their own country during the war. This is totally unacceptable. We will not allow these two to undermine our democracy," Cllr. Gongloe continued.

Also speaking Opposition Democratic People Party of Liberia (DPPL), Standard Bearer Rev. David Kaimu, lashed at the two political parties (CDC & UP) for ensuing violence that will undermine the peace of Liberia.

Rev. Kaimu said Liberia as the oldest African Republic can not afford violence in the pending Presidential and Legislative elections. He denounced the act while cautioning the CDC and UP to desist from violence or they'll overwhelmingly be rejected at the poll in October.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This country does not belong to CDC, nor the Unity Party (UP). This country belongs to every Liberian and if they continue to project that this country belongs to them, I think Liberians are on the verge of overwhelmingly rejecting them in the election," Rev. Kaimu intoned.

Already the National Elections Commission (NEC) has assured its readiness of holding a free-fair, transparent, and inclusive credible elections, come this October 10.

NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansana told Stakeholders and Presidential Candidates on Wednesday, August 15, 2023, that all is set for the conduct of the election, after having completed every requirement, including the conduct of a successful Biometric Voters Registration (BVR) exercise, exhibition of the preliminary voter roll, the released of the final registration roll, candidate nomination exercise, released of the final candidate listings, and the launched of a nationwide Civic Voters Education (CVE) as well as the ongoing replacement of lost and damaged voter registration cards. She said these measures put Liberia on the verge of conducting a successful election this October.