Liberia: Rep. Gray Fulfills U.S.$7,000 Pledge

Montserrado County Electoral District Eight Representative, Acarous Moses Gray, has fulfilled a pledge of US$7,000 to students of the William V.S. Tubman High School in 12th Street, Sinkor.

Rep. Gray presented the amount during a visit to the school campus on Tuesday, August 15, in fulfillment of promise made to students of the institution.

He noted that leaders must always be willing to shoulder responsibility for something, he said he as a sitting lawmaker would never shy away from.

According to the CDC lawmaker, nobody should mistake his visit to the students as campaigning, adding that he normally visits public schools across the district.

According to him, he has been providing 100 scholarships for students at Tubman High and Nathan E. Gibson High School, noting that with President Weah's commitment to education and payment of WASSCE fees, it is a great endeavor.

Gray said it is the responsibility of every lawmaker to ensure that President Weah's agenda is achieved because it is not just in the interest of the President, but the supreme interest of Liberia.

He frowns at those making decisions on the basis of party's mandate, but rather to make wise decisions for the good of Liberia.

Therefore, he said as a means of ensuring that President Weah's agenda is fostered, there is a need to elect people who will support the President's "good agenda."

According to the former chief scribe of the ruling CDC, it is unfortunate that some of those contesting against him allegedly failed to push the agenda of Tubman High, when they served six years of leadership at the Capitol but want to come around the school at a time he (Gray) has done so.

He promised to ensure that extra fund is placed aside separately for all MCSS-operated schools if elected the third time as lawmaker for the district.

Besides, the District Eight lawmaker also promised to provide US$2000 to the Student Council President of Tubman High before opening of school to help renovate the school's basketball court.

He advised students, who are electorate, to engage the elections peacefully, void of conflict.

In response, Student Council President Charles F. Thomas said the fund received will be used for various classrooms and give the campus a facelift.

Student Thomas cautioned students against carrying misinformation about the fund donated by Rep. Gray.

At the same time, the Principal of Tubman High School Abraham Z. Gordour, has extolled Representative Gray for the cash donations, saying "It's my prayer that whatever you're desiring shall come to pass. We the teachers of this school want to assure you that we will try our best to retain you as lawmaker of this district", Mr. Gordour assured the lawmaker.

