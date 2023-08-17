Liberia: Justice Minister Warns Political Parties

-Against militarizing supporters

Justice Minister Cllr. Frank Musah Dean Jr. has warned political parties here to desist from militarizing their supporters downing different Regalia and carrying National Security attires.

Minister Dean said such practice of wearing national security attire by partisans doing the ongoing political campaigns is against the law.

"I want to caution political parties to demilitarize their regalia. "They should not carry attire that looks like the National Security attires way that will be tantamount to exercising state- power," Cllr. Dean said.

Meanwhile, he assured citizens of maximum security doing the ongoing electoral when he spoke to reporters shortly after NEC's stakeholder meeting with Presidential Candidates ahead of the crucial poll.

He explained that the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has deployed maximum security in every quarter of the country to calm down violence and restored peace doing political activities across the country while reassuring the protection of all Presidential and Legislative Candidates.

"We are going to ensure maximum security, our men are already deployed to every aspirant, and we will continue to do that in the regional area. "We are at the periphery to ensure that every activity during the elections is carried out in order," said Cllr. Dean.

He urged Liberians to be peaceful at every time and tune down rhetoric to maintain their democracy as the country strives to move forward after long years of civil unrest.

For her part, NEC Chairperson Davidestta Browne Lansanna reassured the NEC's readiness to conduct a free-fair, transparent, and inclusive credible election across the country.