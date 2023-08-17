Nigeria: Tinubu, Jonathan, Mark, Ogbeha, Bago, Obaseki, Rejoice With Babangida On 82nd Birthday

President Bola Tinubu; former President Goodluck Jonathan; former Senate President, Senator David Mark and former military governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, have rejoiced with former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida on his 82nd birthday.

In the same vein, Niger State Governor Alhaji Mohammed Bago and his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, also sent words of prayers and commendations to the man they described as "father of the nation."

In separate statements yesterday, they eulogised the former president.

President Tinubu shared in the joy of celebration with family members, friends, and associates of Badamasi Babangida.

The president, in a release issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, congratulated the former military President, who had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff with indelible legacies for his gallant defense of our nationhood during the Nigerian civil war.

Tinubu affirmed the contributions of General Babangida to national development, which included the creation of many states to strengthen the federal structure, physical infrastructure, the liberalisation of the media industry, and other initiatives across the health and defense sectors.

He noted the influential position of the former Nigerian leader, who has, after 30 years outside of power, consistently remained a voice of wisdom and counsel for many political leaders, both within and outside of Nigeria.

The President prayed for the continuous well-being of General Babangida and his family.

Also, Jonathan in a statement issued yesterday, by his special adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, described Babangida as a distinguished statesman and leader who has made significant contributions towards the development of Nigeria.

In the goodwill message, the former President joined the family, friends and well-wishers of the ex-military leader to pray for his long life in good health.

He stated: "I am delighted to join your family and friends across Nigeria to celebrate you on the occasion of your 82nd birthday.

"You are a distinguished statesman and patriot who has served our nation Nigeria faithfully and has contributed so much to the development and economic advancement of the country. Years after leaving office, you have remained an inspiration and a role model to many people and have continued to diligently promote peaceful co-existence and national unity.

"I pray for more strength, sound health and peace as you celebrate. On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday. Congratulations, Your Excellency."

On their parts, Mark and Ogbeha described Babangida as an esteemed leader and an uncommon patriot.

In a statement eulogising Babangida on his 82nd birthday, Mark and Ogbeha noted the immense contributions of the former leader to the political and social economic development of Nigeria.

Mark was military governor of Niger state while Ogbeha was military governor of Akwa Ibom and defunct Bendel states under Babangida.

They prayed that God continues to grant Babangida good health, wisdom and peace in the years ahead.

The duo recalled that throughout Babangida's esteemed journey as the former President of Nigeria, he demonstrated unwavering dedication, profound wisdom, and a strong commitment to the betterment of our nation.

According to them: "Your visionary leadership and remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the pages of Nigerian history and continues to inspire generations to come.

"Your relentless efforts in fostering unity, promoting social justice, and advocating for economic progress transformed countless lives and communities.

"Under your guidance, Nigeria experienced significant advancements in various sectors, fostering an environment of growth and prosperity."

Beyond Babangida's political endeavours, they added that he has consistently displayed compassion and empathy for the Nigerian people.

"Your exemplary leadership has set a remarkable precedent for aspiring leaders, emphasising the importance of selflessness and service to others.

"As we celebrate your 82nd birthday, we also recognise the invaluable lessons you have imparted to us throughout your tenure.

"You have shown us that through dialogue, inclusivity, and mutual respect, we can achieve remarkable progress and overcome any obstacle that lies in our path.

"We join the entire nation in expressing our deepest gratitude for your distinguished service, your unwavering loyalty to Nigeria, and commitment to the citizenry.

" May your birthday be a reflection of the immense respect and admiration we have for you, both as a leader and as an individual.

"As you embark on this new chapter of your life, may it be filled with good health, boundless joy, and the fulfillment of all your dreams. May you continue to inspire us with your wisdom, grace, and unwavering spirit," they added.

On his part, Obaseki said: "I celebrate Nigeria's former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, as he marks his 82nd birthday.

"A consummate statesman, Babangida played a critical role in Nigeria's history and his indelible contribution to Nigeria's progress is undeniable. We celebrate his commitment to Nigeria's unity and development.

"We applaud his undying love for our dear country, which is often expressed in his frequent interventions in the public space."

Meanwhile, in Minna, friends and associates have been sending words of prayers and commendations to Babangida.

In one of such messages made available to newsmen in Minna, Bago also described Babangida "as a living legend."

Bago in the statement, said the former Military President "is a true patriot and nationalist who has made a tremendous impact in shaping the nation's history and sacrifices to ensure the survival and unity of Nigeria

"The doggedness and resolve of the Octogenarian in nation-building were crucial to the stability, national and international unity as well as development of the country."

Also, a top Minna traditional title holder, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo, in a message to Babangida wrote: "No doubt your sojourn on earth and in particular in Nigeria has brought about tremendous transformation to our nation.

"Your leadership as a brilliant and successful soldier and as a Head of State touched the lives of many Nigerians and even other nations in Africa and the world over."

In a similar message the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa, acknowledged the contributions of General Babangida to the economic and political emancipation of Nigeria.

"You have touched the lives of most Nigerians through your generosity and kind heartedness," Musa stated, adding that Babangida has written his name in gold in Nigeria and abroad.

He prayed for long life and good health for the former Military Head of State.