Liberia: Weah Will Win These Elections On Records Minister Wesseh Reveals

16 August 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Joy Wonder Wilson And Washington Tumay

As the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) intensifies its campaign activities in the vote-rich county of Montserrado with President George Weah taking the lead in the 17 Electoral Districts, a member of the campaign team on communication, Ivan Wesseh has disclosed that President George Weah will win the October 10, 2023, Legislative and Presidential Elections on records.

The Assistant Minister for Regional Development Research and Extension at the Ministry of Agriculture said President Weah led the government through the CDC and has undertaken impactful developments across the country in a reasonable time, unlike other governments.

Speaking Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in Monrovia, the strong CDC political communicator outlined some of the government's development deliverables under the leadership of President Weah naming road connectivity mostly Lofa, Nimba, Bong, Montserrado, and other areas including Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee Grand Bassa among others.

According to him, the government has connected farms to market roads in rural Liberia that have given farmers relief from experiencing challenges in transporting their products to the markets.

The Assistant Minister for Regional Development Research and Extension at the Ministry of Agriculture included the government efforts through its partners to invest in the agriculture sector by making available farming equipment for farmers and training as a means of improving food security.

He further mentioned the building of health facilities in rural Liberia and the increasing number of Medical Doctors through scholarship opportunities, the building of schools including the free tuition of all public universities, and the payment of WAEC fees among others as records that the Liberians people are going to make decision on October 10 and not just political promises.

Mr. Wesseh further noted that the CDC has added political value including additional political parties that make the CDC's nine political parties which are strong and vibrant with huge supporters and logistics that can contribute to the one-round victory of the CDC.

"The people are clear; they are now coming out for the reelection of President Weah, "Wesseh noted.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.