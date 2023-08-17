Liberia: Western Region Journalists Commend BMMC

The Western Region Journalists Association has lauded the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation for its Financial contribution toward the just-ended 2023 Inaugural Media Conference.

It can be recalled; that the Western Region Journalists Association (WReJA) organized a three-day Inaugural Media Conference in Tubmanburg City, Bomi County under the theme "The Same Media for The Promotion of Peaceful Elections".

The conference started on Thursday, August 3, and ended on Saturday, August 5, 2023, and brought together over 100 media practitioners from Cape Mount, Bomi, Bbarpolu, and Montserrado Counties.

During the conference, BMMC through its Media Team presented a cash amount of ($USD 1,000.00) One Thousand United States Dollars to the Leadership of the group as a contribution toward the event.

In a letter dated August 7, 2023, addressed to the Management of Bea Mountain through its General Manager for Country Affairs, Mr. Debar Allen WReJA expressed his deepest gratitude for the generous financial contribution towards the success of the just-ended Inaugural Media Conference.

According to WReJA, the contribution by BMMC was significant and immensely boosted the success of the conference; adding that the $ 1,000.00 USD provided covered various essential expenses, including hall rental, logistics, hospitality, and equipment setup.

"As a result of BMMC's contribution, the conference was executed smoothly, allowing close to 100 journalists from Gbarpolu, Bomi, and Grand Cape Mount Counties, as well as other guests, to attend the group noted in a statement".

The Western Region Journalists Association further indicated that the generous support from Bea Mountain did not only demonstrate its commitment to the development and advancement of the media industry in the Western Region but also reinforced the importance of promoting peaceful elections through the media.

"Your support strengthened the conference's objectives and made a tangible impact on the participating journalists and guests WReJA disclosed".

The Inaugural Media Conference - 2023 WReJA has left a lasting impression on all attendees, empowering journalists to play a vital role in ensuring the dissemination of accurate and impartial information to the public. Your financial contribution has directly contributed to the growth and professionalism of the media industry in our region.

"Once again, we express our heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support. Your generosity has not only made this conference a resounding success but has also set a remarkable example for others to follow. We look forward to continuing our partnership with you in the future, as we strive to foster growth, excellence, and peaceful elections in our region it concluded".