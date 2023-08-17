Nigerian Govt Committed to Harnessing Mineral Wealth - Official

"This event promises to be a significant platform for key stakeholders in the mining industry to converge and discuss the pivotal role that Nigeria's critical mineral resources play in fostering economic growth and sustainable development," an official said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mary Ogbe, said Wednesday that the Nigerian government is committed to harnessing the country's mineral wealth and diverse investment prospects that would lead to economic growth and sustainable development.

Mrs Ogbe disclosed this at the pre-press briefing of the 8th edition of the annual Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja.

She said to explore potential investment opportunities within Nigeria's mining ecosystem; the government is committed to creating a conducive business environment that will showcase the diverse investment prospects available in Nigeria.

"We are pleased to announce the 8th Edition of the Nigeria Mining Week, scheduled to take place from 16th - 18th October 2023, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, under the theme "Capitalizing on Nigeria's Critical Mineral Resources for Economic Growth".

"This event promises to be a significant platform for key stakeholders in the mining industry to converge and discuss the pivotal role that Nigeria's critical mineral resources play in fostering economic growth and sustainable development," Mrs Ogbe said.

She explained that Nigeria Mining Week serves as a unique platform that brings together government officials, mining companies, investors, technology providers, and various stakeholders to engage in insightful discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaboration to unlock the full potential of Nigeria's mining industry.

"With a rich history of mineral resources, Nigeria stands poised to harness its mineral wealth for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development," she said.

The Permanent Secretary noted that Nigeria mining will provide ample networking opportunities, fostering connections among industry players, government representatives, and service providers.

"This interaction is vital for collaborations that can drive the sector's growth process," she added.

She said renowned international and local experts will share their insights on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in the mining industry.

"Sessions will cover topics ranging from exploration and production to sustainability and responsible mining practices with a particular focus on the global energy transition trends.

"We are proud to collaborate with our partners, namely, the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and the Vuka Group, who have demonstrated great commitment towards actualising the objectives of this great event.

"It is our earnest expectation that the Nigeria Mining Week 2023 will be an event which will evolve value creation, encapsulating meaningful attributes that would lead to economic growth and sustainable development," she said.

In his address, the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Dele Ayanleke, noted that the communiqué emanating from the various editions of this annual event had constituted a major ingredient to policy decisions changing the sectoral narratives and gradually shaping the Nigerian mining landscape.

"And Nigeria being a destination for the huge deposit of minerals needed for this transition, it is imperative for stakeholders to come together to offer ideas to our policymakers on the ways to programmatically turn our resources into huge economic growth and development by accelerating the process of the industrial revolution, taking advantage of the nation's mineral endorsements," he said.

Also speaking, Samukelo Madlabane, the event director (mining portfolio), vuka group, said the Nigeria Mining Week stands as a beacon of progress that serves as a compass guiding Nigeria towards harnessing the full potential of its abundant mineral resources and the boundless opportunities within its mining industry.

He said Nigeria's vast endowment of minerals places it on the precipice of international investment prominence.

"The prospect of unlocking the full potential of Nigeria's mining sector is nothing short of transformative. Beyond mere economic diversification, this endeavour promises to stimulate the creation of new infrastructure projects and contribute significantly to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)," Mr Madlabane said.

According to him, the strategic shift towards beneficiation minerals and reducing raw material exports heralds a new era for Nigeria.

"Nigeria Mining Weeks serves as the cornerstone for building a sustainable mining industry and the realisation of shared mining prosperity. By taking the right steps, we can craft a future where the benefits of its mineral wealth are harnessed for the greater good of all its citizens.

"An exciting development on the horizon is the discovery of battery metals within Nigeria's borders. These finds give Nigeria a competitive edge in the global battery metals market, an invaluable advantage as the world pivots toward a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future," he said.

On his part, Habeeb Jaiyeola, head mining sector, PriceWaterhouseCooper Nigeria, represented by Chuma Amazigo from PwC, noted that the mining sector remains one of the key sectors that would contribute significantly to the diversification agenda of the current administration and the need to move Nigeria into a non-oil dependent economy.

"We are pleased that the government is taking the mining sector seriously, and we are excited towards the prospects and opportunities that the sector provides.

"We call on all local and international stakeholders in the mining ecosystem to join us at the Nigeria mining week to continue discussions on the progress of the Nigerian mining sector and build a formidable sector that will be the pleasure of all stakeholders," he said.