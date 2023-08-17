Liberia: Bettomax Presents U.S.$15k Financial Support to Watanga FC

Monrovia — In anticipation of the upcoming first-leg clash between Watanga FC and Stade Malien in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup, the Liberian team has received a significant financial boost from the sports betting company Bettomax.

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Bettomax officially presented a sum of $15,000.00 USD to Watanga Football Club, as part of their preparation for the CAF Cup qualifiers. Fallah Braima, the Commercial Manager of Bettomax, stated that the purpose of this presentation is twofold: to assist the club in meeting its financial commitments and to inspire the team's exceptional performance both at home and away during the return leg.

The upcoming match will see Watanga FC hosting the Malian club Stade Malien at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in the first leg of the CAF Cup.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Braima emphasized that this gesture exemplifies the company's commitment to giving back to Liberian Football. He expressed Bettomax's aspiration to establish significant partnerships with various clubs across the country. Braima also underlined the company's dedication to corporate social responsibility within the sporting sector, emphasizing that the contribution serves not only as financial support but also as motivation and empowerment for Watanga FC.

Fallah Braima further stressed that Bettomax's involvement is part of a broader initiative aimed at promoting football and sports throughout Liberia. He elaborated on the company's future plans, highlighting a desire to engage with other sporting activities and events nationally.

"We recognize the financial challenges faced by local clubs. In our efforts to contribute, Bettomax is proud to extend our support to Watanga, even with our modest contribution," Braima explained. He emphasized that the intention behind their contribution is purely to encourage the people of Liberia to rally behind their team, showing their support during the upcoming match and other sports events across the nation.

To amplify fan participation, Braima announced that in addition to their financial contribution, Bettomax will secure 5000 field-side tickets to ensure a substantial turnout of supporters for the first leg match on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Samuel Kanyan Doe Sports Complex.

Taking advantage of the occasion, Fallah urged other companies, businesses, and individuals, including fellow Liberians, to join forces with Bettomax in supporting Watanga and sports in general. Expressing gratitude, Emmanuel Tomax Solo Jr., the Secretary General of Watanga Football Club, enthusiastically received the $15,000 check from Bettomax. He commended the sports betting company for its timely support, viewing it as a significant boost to the club's ongoing resource mobilization in preparation for their participation in the continental showcase.

In a gesture of appreciation, the Club's Secretary General presented an official fan shirt bearing the Watanga FC logo to Bettomax. This demonstration of gratitude signifies the Club's recognition of Bettomax's role in alleviating their financial constraints.

The forthcoming match is scheduled for Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Samuel Kanyan Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville. Watanga FC aims to progress to the next stage of the competition and secure a spot in the group stage this season, following their previous elimination in the first round of the Champions League last season against Nigeria's Rivers United.