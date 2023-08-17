Liberia: No Bailiff, No Clerk At Owen Groove Magisterial Court

Grand Bassa County, District 1 — In the midst of a nationwide predicament plaguing the Judiciary Branch's infrastructure, the Owen Groove Magisterial Court stands as a striking example of the deplorable state of court facilities across the country. This court, located in Grand Bassa County's District 1, is grappling with a myriad of challenges, from the absence of a bailiff and clerks to the scarcity of typewriters, vehicles, and essential stationery.

Highlighting the formidable obstacles confronting magisterial courts, Magistrate Abraham R. Mitchell, who presides over the Edina Magisterial Court, and serves as the spokesperson for the National Trial Judges Association, shed light on the dire circumstances prevailing within the court system. A pressing concern, he emphasized, is the lack of a nearby police station to provide immediate assistance in the face of potential violence.

Magistrate Mitchell brought attention to these issues while addressing the Judge's Charge in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County. He revealed that their court operates under challenging conditions, devoid of adequate security, particularly disconcerting given the current critical period as the nation approaches pending elections.

"In a time when our country is once again poised on the brink of another election, I find myself gravely concerned about our ability to handle election-related cases due to the dearth of security," Magistrate Mitchell lamented. He recounted a harrowing incident where he and his sole bailiff had to flee their courtroom as irate citizens, armed with knives and scissors, threatened harm. Their call for reinforcement from Buchanan was hampered by the treacherous road conditions.

Expressing his unease at the prospect of handling election disputes without proper security measures in place, Magistrate Mitchell underscored that the current conditions of the court facilities do not befit the stature of the Judiciary. Nevertheless, he affirmed the dedication of magistrates in diligently carrying out their responsibilities despite the daunting challenges.

In a plea for assistance, Magistrate Mitchell beseeched the county authorities to intervene and alleviate their plight. He expressed frustration at the Judiciary's seeming disregard for their concerns, despite his diligent efforts to communicate the numerous hardships faced by the magisterial courts through reports submitted to the National Trial Judges Association and the Judiciary.

Meanwhile, in RiverGee County, a similar tale unfolds at the Kilipo Magisterial Court, which is operating out of the magistrate's own living room. This glaring example further underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reform and support within the country's judiciary system.