Liberia: Sheikh Sesey On the Move

Monrovia — Botswana's Premier League Club Gaborone United have officially announced the signing of promising Liberian midfielder Sheikh Sesay from Liberian outfit Watanga FC.

The Liberian prodigy has put pen to paper on a three-year deal that runs until 2026.

Sesay who has been on trial with the top club for the past three weeks display classical football in series of friendly matches that convince the club to seal the deal for the creative midfielder.

Sheikh Sesay who captained Lofa county to their first County meet title two years ago underwent his medical on Monday and was official announced on Tuesday morning by Gaborone United.

Former Lone Star coach Peter Butler is believed to have play a key role in the player's move and is working on more young Liberian players seeking greener pasture out of Liberia.

Currently Butler is in Botswana working as Gaborone United Football director a job he took on since his contract was not extended by Liberia.

The club in its official statement expressed joy in acquiring the left-footed player and is anticipating he will add more value to the club in the 2023-2024 season.

"Gaborone United have completed the signing of Liberian attacking midfielder, Sheikh Sesay from Watanga FC on a three-year deal,'.

'Sesay has featured in a couple of friendly matches for the Reds recently. The left-footed midfielder is expected to add value to The Reds ahead of the 2023/24 football season.

'The Reds let's welcome Sheikh to the family," United release said.

Watanga FC has however confirm the departure of the youngster who played a key role in the club winning its first championship in 2022 after 25 years.

"Watanga Football Club is pleased to announce the departure of midfielder Sheikh Sesay,".

"We wish you all the best as you continue your professional sojourn,". Watanga posted on their official Facebook page

The attacking midfielder won the 2021/2022 Orange first-division league title with Watanga before moving to Southern Africa to continue his football career.

Sesay said he excited about the deal and just can't wait to get started with his new employer in the Botswana's Premier League.

He joined Watanga FC on February 16, 2022 from third division side Habiba FC on a three-year deal.

Even though the cost of the deal is yet to be disclose to the public by both clubs but FrontPage Africa have been informed that the Liberian club received six thousand United States dollars for the promising kid.

Gaborone United Sporting Club (GU) is a football club from Botswana based in Gaborone. It is the only professional sporting club in Botswana. Its official sponsor is Bank Gaborone, who signed a three-year deal at the beginning of the 2022-23 season. It is run and owned partly by Soccer Dynamics. Gaborone United play their home games at several venues.

The club have won the Botswana premier league seven times and Botswana challenge cup and Botswana Independence cup eight times each.